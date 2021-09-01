VALORANT New Map Fracture is Inspired by The Lord of the Rings' Battle of Helm's Deep
On Wednesday, Riot Games revealed the new VALORANT map, Fracture as well as the new content players can unlock in the Episode 3, Act 2: Reflection Battlepass, and fans are hyped to find out Fracture's unique features that will surely bring an interesting approach from the competitive perspective. But did you know that the gameplay of Fracture is inspired by the iconic Battle of Helm's Deep from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings?epicstream.com
