Hospitalisations in Colorado caused by Covid-19 are at levels that have not seen since earlier this year in January, according to public health data.Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that there are 874 people in hospital with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid. The state has not seen hospitalisation levels that high since 17 January, the end of the winter peak and before vaccinations were available to much of the adult population.It is unclear whether rates of hospitalisation in the state will reach 2020 levels, but the numbers are on the rise. Current...