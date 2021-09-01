Judicial Center/Park Project halted by Fiscal Court
In last week’s August 24th Barren County Fiscal Court meeting it was both lengthy and chaotic when it came to the new judicial center. The new courthouse, a $32 million project being proposed to be paid for by the Administrative Office of the Court (AOC), has been discussed publicly for just shy of a year, although Barren County Judge/Executive Michael Hale repeatedly references having been working on this project for almost a year and a half.www.jpinews.com
Comments / 0