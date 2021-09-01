Cancel
Aurora, CO

What The Indictment In The Elijah McClain Case Reveals About His Deadly Encounter With Aurora Police

By Allison Sherry
cpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollectively, the people who encountered Elijah McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, failed him, according to a 32-page criminal indictment filed today in Adams County District Court. Aurora Police officers Nathan Woodyard, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt used way too much force on McClain, an unarmed 23 year-old, from the start, the indictment said. This included two carotid holds and a “bar hammer lock” where the officer admitted to “cranking” McClain’s shoulder back and hearing it pop three times, according to the indictment. They didn’t pay attention to his vital signs when they had him on the ground. They ignored him when he said he couldn’t breathe. They didn’t notice when he vomited into the mask he was wearing.

