Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

COVID Hospitalizations Level Off In Bay Area, California

SFist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta variant surge appears to have crested — for now — in the Bay Area, and that can be seen in falling daily case numbers as well as hospitalizations. SFist noted back on August 11 that hospitalizations had risen above the 1,000 mark for the Bay Area for the first time since February, and there remain over 1,000 COVID patients — 1,146 — in hospitals across the region as of Tuesday. But the number seems to have peaked at 1,195 a week ago, and has been falling since then, a trend that follows a few weeks after daily new case counts appeared to have peaked here as well.

sfist.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mercury News#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy