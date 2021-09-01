COVID Hospitalizations Level Off In Bay Area, California

The Delta variant surge appears to have crested — for now — in the Bay Area, and that can be seen in falling daily case numbers as well as hospitalizations. SFist noted back on August 11 that hospitalizations had risen above the 1,000 mark for the Bay Area for the first time since February, and there remain over 1,000 COVID patients — 1,146 — in hospitals across the region as of Tuesday. But the number seems to have peaked at 1,195 a week ago, and has been falling since then, a trend that follows a few weeks after daily new case counts appeared to have peaked here as well.