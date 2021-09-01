Cancel
Morning Business Report: September 1st, 2021

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dire 2020, the restaurant industry is staging a comeback, but it still faces headwinds and Americans are stocking up on toilet paper. Jane King is in New York with those stories and more.

Economydeseret.com

Why people are stocking up on toilet paper again

Americans are rolling up their sleeves and wiping away toilet paper from the shelves. Per The Wall Street Journal, demand for toilet paper has increased in recent weeks. In response, Procter & Gamble Co., which is the biggest U.S. manufacturer of toilet paper and paper towels, has upped its production to meet the demand. Similarly, Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels have increased their production, too.
Educationwxxv25.com

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort reaches 100 percent COVID vaccination rate

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is the first casino in the country to reach a 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees. All associates of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Scarlet Pearl invested over $500,000 to date for their vaccine effort, including $300 in cash to each associate and supervisor who completed the requirement to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

McDonald’s supplier halts milkshake mix deliveries as Subway also reports food shortages

McDonald’s has been joined by Subway and Wetherspoons in struggling with food supplies to stores, with a shortage of lorry drivers causing the disruption to continue.Dairy giant Arla says it has been asked to stop sending milkshake mix to McDonald’s, after supply chain issues, blamed on Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, left the fast-food chain left unable to sell any milkshakes.The milk co-operative said it was also affected, being forced to cancel about 10 per cent of its deliveries to 2,400 stores across Britain.Sandwich chain Subway has confirmed it, too, is suffering shortages of some fresh produce but insisted any...

