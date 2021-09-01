Morning Business Report: September 1st, 2021

McDonald’s has been joined by Subway and Wetherspoons in struggling with food supplies to stores, with a shortage of lorry drivers causing the disruption to continue.Dairy giant Arla says it has been asked to stop sending milkshake mix to McDonald’s, after supply chain issues, blamed on Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, left the fast-food chain left unable to sell any milkshakes.The milk co-operative said it was also affected, being forced to cancel about 10 per cent of its deliveries to 2,400 stores across Britain.Sandwich chain Subway has confirmed it, too, is suffering shortages of some fresh produce but insisted any...