Earlier this year, Gina Carano was controversially fired from her role in The Mandalorian, but it seems now that has officially found her next movie project. New reports have said that Carano will star in and produce a new revenge thriller based on the novel White Knuckle by Eric Red. The author will be writing the screenplay and has had a number of hits previously with The Hitcher and Near Dark among others. The story, which seems to follow a similar sounding theme to numerous movies, tells the tale of a woman who survives a murder attempt by serial killer truck driver "White Knuckle." Unable to move on from the encounter, she takes it upon herself to hunt down the killer and end his murderous ways once and for all.