— A-T supplies microphones and headphones for the live/streaming performance facility run by the popular music magazine Relix — Stow, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is proud to serve as sponsor of the Relix Studio, the newly revamped live streaming facility run by Relix magazine. As part of this sponsorship, A-T is the exclusive supplier of headphones and microphones for the studio, which is located in the historic space once occupied by the club Jazz Standard in Manhattan. The Relix Studio hosts bands weekly to film live performances, interviews and other content that will stream on various platforms including a new Relix Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/therelixchannel), Fans.live and Facebook Live and be archived on YouTube. A-T mics and headphones will be used throughout the studio and recording process.