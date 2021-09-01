Marvel's What If..? Episode 5 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

"It's time to show the world who I really am…" Marvel still rules the cinema! Opening in theaters in a few weeks is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and along with the new Eternals trailer, they've debuted a big batch of new footage. Not entirely sold on this one yet? All the glowing reviews and all this extra footage should definitely get your attention. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by the Ten Rings organization since childhood and has tried a create a normal life for himself in San Francisco. He is forced to confront his past when they try to draw him in again. This Marvel movie also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, of Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle previously, who I've been a fan of since his very first film. Early word is that even if you've been tired of Marvel, this is still worth a watch! Packed with kick ass fights and kick ass performances and more.