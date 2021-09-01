Jessica Bradford

Michele J. Popko, 67, passed away on August 20, 2021 with Peter Anthony Popko, Jr., her husband of over 46 years, by her side. She was born in Norwich, CT and raised by her parents, Jack and Alice Faulkner, in Old Mystic, CT. Starting in 1975, she spent 27 years as a faithful Coast Guard officer’s wife living in Hawaii twice, New York City twice, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia. Prior to moving to The Villages in 2015, they lived in Barrington, Rhode Island for 18 years.