Economy

Jessica Bradford

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriot Bank is pleased to announce Jessica Bradford has been named Vice President and Human Resource Director. Jessica recently served as the Human Resources Administrator for the Town of Arlington. She is a graduate of the University of Memphis with graduate work in Human Resources and Public Administration. Jessica serves as a volunteer with the Fayette County Fire Dept. and works with Arlington’s Boy Scout Troop 452. She and her husband, Brian, live in Arlington with their three children.

