Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Clarifies Any S06 Premiere Confusion

Yesterday, we checked in with Better Call Saul writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz to see how things were looking with production on the Bob Odenkirk-starring "Breaking Bad" prequel spinoff. Fans learned a number of things from the interview (more on that below) but apparently, there was some confusion regarding what he said about the AMC series' return date and how folks interpreted it. In the following screencap, Schnauz clarifies that he didn't say or was looking to imply that there wasn't a Season 6 premiere date locked in. He assumes there is but doesn't know- and if there is one, he wouldn't be on the need-to-know list. That's for other folks to decide. "This headline kind of twists what I said. I'm sure the [Better Call Saul] premiere day has been decided, it's just that I have no idea when that is. It will be announced by either AMC, Sony or Peter G [Gould] at some point," Schnauz explained: