Beyond COVID-19: Stay prepared for the next emergency

loraincountyhealth.com
 7 days ago

Congratulations! You’ve fought through a global health emergency – the COVID-19 pandemic. You likely remember competing for toilet paper and bread at the grocery store in early 2020. Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) has tips to help you avoid similarly stressful situations during future emergencies. September is Emergency Preparedness Month. Plan now so you’re prepared for the next emergency- whether it’s a flood, power outage or severe weather.

www.loraincountyhealth.com

