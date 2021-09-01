Cancel
Standard Chartered Is Now Part of The Global Digital Finance Alliance

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy joining the Global Digital Finance, Standard Chartered became the first bank part of the association. The leading British financial institution – Standard Chartered – reportedly became the first bank to join the Global Digital Finance (GDF) Patron Board. StanChart, together with the rest of the members, will work together to accelerate the adoption of best practices across the digital assets landscape.

