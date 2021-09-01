Huge Reward Offered for Info on Mysterious Mass Cattle Death Case

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a reward in an animal cruelty case. Last Saturday, a witness saw three juveniles abusing two kittens in the area of a trailer park off of Hoffman and Spouse in Prescott Valley. The juveniles ran and the witness rescued the kittens. The kittens sustained significant injuries including broken tails, lacerations, and crusty noses from being tied to string and slammed into the ground repeatedly. The kittens who are about 5-weeks old, will need to have their tails amputated due to the fractures. The juveniles are described as being 9-to-10-year old boys, one white and two Hispanic. If you have information on this case, call Prescott Valley Police or Yavapai Silent Witness.