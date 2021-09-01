Cancel
Huge Reward Offered for Info on Mysterious Mass Cattle Death Case

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
A whopping $40,000 reward has been offered to anyone who has information that can help authorities solve a very strange mass cattle death case that occurred in North Dakota earlier this summer. According to a local media report, the unsettling incident occurred on July 29th when a staggering 58 pregnant cows were mysteriously killed while grazing in a pasture on the Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge. An exhaustive investigation into the case has led authorities to rule out a litany of potential causes of death, including lightning, anthrax, lead poisoning, and naturally occurring nitrate toxicity. As such, they now believe that the killing of the animals was the result of "something that was not naturally occurring."

