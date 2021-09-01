Kenneth Wayne Whitworth, age 64 of Hardinsburg, died August 6th. He is survived by his wife Suellen Whitworth; a son, Jared Whitworth; and a daughter, Sarah Tate all of Hardinsburg; a brother, James Whitworth of Westview; two sisters, Thelma Bennett of Harned & Patricia Frank of Pinellas Park, FL; and 7 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Hardinsburg Baptist Church Saturday (09/04) at 11 AM under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Friday (09/03) from 3-8 PM and Saturday (09/04) after 9 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hardinsburg Baptist Church or The Salvation Army.