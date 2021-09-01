New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing alleged DUI, won't join team for road trip

Well, if the players "booing" the fans with their "thumbs down" ritual this week wasn't enough for you, we have more. If you like drama from the team that occupied first place in the National League East for most of the season only to free fall into third place as much as 8.5 games out as of last Friday, well, hang on. I can't imagine it but it gets crazier. The New York Mets "acting or interim" General Manager Zach Scott was arrested this morning. This is the guy that replaced Jared Porter who was kicked out after about six minutes on job for inappropriate behavior that apparently everyone in baseball knew about except for the Mets.