New York Mets acting GM Zack Scott facing alleged DUI, won't join team for road trip

abc7ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott will not join the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested for an alleged DUI, the team announced Wednesday. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, hours after attending a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen's house. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets: Here We go Again – Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested On DUI Charges

Either the Mets have the worst luck, or they are incredibly dysfunctional when choosing their GMs. Add Zack Scott to the fatalities…. @JeffPassan On the night of New York Mets, GM Zack Scott was arrested for allegedly driving drunk; he was at the Connecticut home of team owner Steve Cohen, sources tell ESPN. A fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation was held at the house, and Scott and players were there.
MLBYardbarker

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Popped For Drunk Driving

It's the soap opera that never ends. One day after the Mets were forced to clean up their thumbs-down fiasco, which pinned the players against the fans, it came out that acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on Tuesday morning for drunk driving, as Mike Puma of The New York Post first reported.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
MLBPosted by
MLive

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is linked to Tiger Woods’ marital infidelity, report says

Tiger Woods’ former mistress is talking. And what she’s saying has people listening. The New York Times reports Rachel Uchitel signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2009, after word leaked of her extramarital affair with Woods. However she broke the agreement 10 years later, and now, amid mounting financial pressure, says she’s ready to speak for herself.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Acting General Manager Zack Scott facing DUI charges

According to reporting from the New York Post, Mets acting General Manager Zack Scott is facing a drunk driving charge in White Plains. White Plains Police Captain James Spencer said that Scott was found at approximately 4:00 in the morning dozing off in his Toyota near the courthouse downtown. Scott refused to get his blood alcohol tested or submit to a breathalyzer but underwent a field sobriety test and failed, according to Spencer. Scott was charged and released and is due back in White Plains City Court on Thursday.
MLBabc7ny.com

Miami to visit New York Tuesday

Miami Marlins (55-78, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (65-67, third in the NL East) BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Mets Tuesday. The Mets are 40-27 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .383 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .497 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.
MLBabc7ny.com

Carrasco scheduled to start as New York hosts Miami

LINE: Mets -180, Marlins +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Miami will square off on Thursday. The Mets are 40-27 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 29, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.
MLBtheexaminernews.com

New York Mets GM Charged with DUI in White Plains

New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was charged early Tuesday morning by White Plains Police with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after being found sleeping in his car near the federal courthouse and police headquarters on South Lexington Avenue. Scott, 44, who lives in Rye, was arrested at...
MLBPosted by
920 ESPN

New York Mets Circus Continues “Acting” GM Busted for DUI

Well, if the players "booing" the fans with their "thumbs down" ritual this week wasn't enough for you, we have more. If you like drama from the team that occupied first place in the National League East for most of the season only to free fall into third place as much as 8.5 games out as of last Friday, well, hang on. I can't imagine it but it gets crazier. The New York Mets "acting or interim" General Manager Zach Scott was arrested this morning. This is the guy that replaced Jared Porter who was kicked out after about six minutes on job for inappropriate behavior that apparently everyone in baseball knew about except for the Mets.

