Back to School: Shop The Best Face Masks for Kids

In the era of Covid-19, face masks have become the must-have accessory. Even relatively simple designs can help reduce the spread of infection, especially when used in conjunction with other sanitizing and social distancing measures. Of course, there’s no reason this everyday staple needs to look boring. In fact, there are now a spate of face masks on the market that promise to keep you both safe and looking sharp. Cloth face masks actually date all the way back to the 5th century BC but have evolved quite a bit since then. Today, these nifty face coverings come in a myriad of...