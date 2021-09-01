Best Online Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

Labor Day might not be for a few weeks yet, and we don’t want to wish the summer away, but it’s never too early to prepare for Labor Day sales. The Lowe’s Labor Day sale is the place to be for all of your home improvement needs, and we’re going to give you a rundown of what to expect in 2021. When it starts, what's included, and what types of discounts to expect - all of the need-to-know information will be right here on this page.