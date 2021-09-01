Art Bell Vault: In Search of God
Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault, offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of fascinating programs exploring the concept of God, beginning with an enlightening edition of the program from 12/16/2006 in which Art spoke to astrophysicist Dr. Bernard Haisch about his contention that it is possible to conceptualize a divine creator that is "compatible with science." Arguing that God could be "consciousness of an infinite intelligence," he posited that the laws of the universe seem to be designed for life to evolve.www.coasttocoastam.com
