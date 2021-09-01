Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

Local fire companies to share in FEMA funding

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 5 days ago

Five local fire companies will receive a portion of $11.4 million in federal funding slated for fire departments across New York state, according to a release from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Those receiving funding:

Niagara Falls — $314,718

Olcott FC — $39,304

City of Tonawanda — $106,145

Youngstown VFC — $54,428

Wilson FC No. 1 — $112,628

The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training and supplies to emergency personnel across more than 90 fire departments. The federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

“From the peak of the pandemic to now, our brave firefighters have always been on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” Schumer said. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have essential support they need as they keep New Yorkers safe in emergencies.”

Added Gillibrand, “New York’s firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID pandemic to protect our communities. This funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations. I will continue fighting to ensure that New York’s fire departments have what they need when they enter the line of duty.”

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
