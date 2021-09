Paycor HCM Inc. is significantly expanding its workforce barely a month after completing its initial public offering. Norwood-based payroll and human resources company Paycor (Nasdaq: PYCR) has already begun adding to its sales staff. CEO Raul Villar Jr. told me Paycor is in the midst of adding 20% to 25% to that group this year. That’s about 80 to 100 additional sales people. It has already added about one-third of those people, so look for another 60 or so to come on board before New Year’s Day.