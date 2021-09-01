Paul Sullivan: Is this the worst team in Cubs history? Not yet — but there’s still time to pass these 6 on the all-time list.

Like many of you, I love baseball because of what is going on these days with the Cubs. Well, not because of this season’s Cubs, but because teams like these Cubs, not very good squads, sometimes just put it all together for a period of time. The net effect is that for that period of time, they are able to play over their collective talent level. I wouldn’t necessarily expect this team to win five straight games against major league teams. Then that thing happens, they win a game or two here and then they build some confidence, a “Why not us?” mentality.