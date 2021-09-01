Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kosciusko County, IN

NIPSCO Awards $63K In Public Safety Education, Training Grants

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 5 days ago

MERRILLVILLE – Eighteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana. This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $63,000. Over the past four years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 62 projects were funded, totaling $213,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory, according to a news release from NIPSCO.

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
City
Lagrange, IN
City
Wabash, IN
City
Merrillville, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nipsco#Public Safety#Nipsco#American Red Cross#Northeast Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
The Associated Press

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy