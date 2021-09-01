NIPSCO Awards $63K In Public Safety Education, Training Grants

MERRILLVILLE – Eighteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout Northern Indiana. This year, NIPSCO has granted a total of $63,000. Over the past four years since this grant program was initiated, a total of 62 projects were funded, totaling $213,000 in grant donations that positively impact safety education and programming within the NIPSCO’s service territory, according to a news release from NIPSCO.