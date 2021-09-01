What should we expect from Jeff Carter over a full 82-game season?
Ron Hextall’s first major move as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins was to send a couple of draft picks to the Los Angeles Kings for Jeff Carter. It was a relatively safe move because Hextall had a ton of familiarity with Carter due to their time together in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the Kings were eating a significant portion of Carter’s remaining contract over the remainder of the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-22 season, and the asset cost was relatively low.www.chatsports.com
