What should we expect from Jeff Carter over a full 82-game season?

By PensBurgh
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Hextall’s first major move as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins was to send a couple of draft picks to the Los Angeles Kings for Jeff Carter. It was a relatively safe move because Hextall had a ton of familiarity with Carter due to their time together in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, the Kings were eating a significant portion of Carter’s remaining contract over the remainder of the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-22 season, and the asset cost was relatively low.

www.chatsports.com

