What should we expect from Jeff Carter over a full 82-game season?

It begins tonight. The Ohio State season opener against Minnesota. The beginning of the C.J. Stroud era for Buckeye football; or at least that’s the plan. So, what can we reasonably expect from the Buckeye quarterback who’s never thrown a pass in a college game? We didn’t see much of Stroud in the shortened 2020 season, he played in only one game, carrying the ball only once. But on that one run, he galloped 48 yards for a touchdown. We all watched with our eyes open wide.