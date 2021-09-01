Cancel
Virginia to receive $220 million in ARP Broadband Expansion funding Senator Warner’s Office announces

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, September 1, the office of Senator Mark Warner announced that Virginia will receive just under a $220-million-dollar chunk of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding aimed at Capital Improvement Projects, specifically in this case broadband expansion. Broadband expansion was one of the infrastructure improvement topics raised at the August 23 Infrastructure Funding Roundtable hosted by the Virginia Port Authority at the Virginia Inland Port in Northern Warren County. Virginia’s U.S. Senator Warner was the primary speaker and fielder of questions from county officials invited to the Roundtable.

