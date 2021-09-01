Numerous area roads closed due to storm

Cambria 911 officials say there are widespread reports of flooded roadways and basements, trees down and multiple incidents of downed utility lines across the county.

The 200 block of Franklin Street in downtown Johnstown has been closed since 8:30 a.m. due to an electrical issue, and Penelec has power turned off in that area.

PennDOT is reporting that Beulah Road and Second Street from the intersection of Allie Buck Road in Cambria Township to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township is closed, as is Route 160 from the intersection of Mount Airy Drive to the intersection of Center Street and Oak Ridge Drive in Adams Township.

Center Street and Wilmore Road from the intersection of Howells Hill Road to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township are also closed along with Syberton Road from the intersection of St. Mary Street in Loretto Borough to the intersection of Gallitzin Road in Gallitzin Township and Route 53 from the intersection of Amsbury Road in Gallitzin Township to the intersection of Liberty Avenue in Ashville Borough.

Fire crews are also working to keep the Little Conemaugh River from overflowing in St. Michael.

Schools throughout the area are dismissing students early due to the inclement weather.

That includes Cambria Heights, Conemaugh Valley, Conemaugh Township Area, Forest Hills, Shade-Central City and Johnstown Christian School.

Somerset County

All of Dalton Run Road is closed as of 12 noon due to downed power lines on the roadway. Penelec is responding to the issue, Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.

Landis is warning area residents to stay off the roads, if possible, and to avoid flooded corridors, which can quickly worsen.

Areas that traditionally flood across the county will almost certainly do so again at some point today, so residents in low-lying areas are urged to seek higher ground and have an evacuation plan if rising water becomes an issue in their home, Landis said.

"The water will eventually recede. But it's going to get worse before it gets better," he said.

Portions of two additional Somerset County roads were also closed as of 12 p.m.

In Somerset County, a section of Route 160 near Hruska Trucking is down to one lane of travel, Somerset County 911 officials said.

The road runs alongside Dark Shade Creek.

A section of Route 601 along Seanor Road is also down to one lane in Paint Township.

Wednesday's storm also prompted the National Park Service to close the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Park Service officials said rain and tree hazards prompted the move and the park's website www.nps.gov/flni/index.htm will offer up-to-date information on its reopening.

Indiana County

In Indiana County, five roads are closed to travel in both directions due to flooding.

They include:

• State Route 3056 (Elm Street/Main Street/Ridge Avenue/Old Route 56) from the intersection of PA 286 in Center Township to PA 56/Ridge Avenue in Homer City Borough.

• State Route 2013 (Gas Center Road/Wehrum Road/Plowman Road/Grange Hall Road/Rexis Road/Stutzman Road) from the intersection of River Road in East Wheatfield Township to the intersection of Mack Drive in Buffington Township.

• State Route 2012 (River Road) from the intersection of PA 403 in Buffington Township to the intersection of Wehrum Road in East Wheatfield Township.

• State Route 2013 (Gas Center Road/Wehrum Road/Plowman Road/Grange Hall Road/Rexis Road/ Stutzman Road) from the intersection of River Road in East Wheatfield Township to the intersection of State Route 403 in Buffington Township.

• State Route 4005 from the intersection of Carter Avenue to the intersection of Hospital Road in White Township.

Estimated reopen times will greatly depend on the amount of rain received, run-off after the rain has passed, and clean-up operations where needed, Indiana County 911 officials said.

Bedford County

According to Bedford County 911 radio transmissions, the area of Secrest Mobile Home Park in Breezewood is being evacuated by Imler and Breezewood Volunteer Fire Companies.

One lane of Woodbury Pike in South Woodbury Township is closed due to the embankment giving way. PennDOT has been notified of the blocked roadway occurring to emergency radio transmissions and no indication was given as to response time.

Another landslide occurred along Business Route 220 near Thomas Chevrolet in Bedford Township, but was listed by emergency transmissions to PennDOT as "low priority."

The following roadways are closed due to flooding and debris in the roadway and will remain closed until the water recedes and debris can be cleaned up and the roadways can be checked for any damage.

Briar Valley Road and Chalybeate Road from the intersection of Belden Road to the intersection of Imlertown Road in Bedford Township.

Woodbury Pike in Hopewell Township to the intersection of Six Mile Run Road in Broad Top Township.

Crissman Road from the intersection of Courtland Road to the intersection of Dunnings Creek Road in West St. Clair Township.

Adams Run Road from the intersection of Second Street to the intersection of Reynoldsdale Road in East St. Clair Township.