Rogue Antibodies Involved in Nearly One Fifth of COVID Deaths
Antibodies that turn against elements of our own immune defences are a key driver of severe illness and death following SARS-CoV-2 infection in some people, according to a large international study. These rogue antibodies, known as autoantibodies, are also present in a small proportion of healthy, uninfected individuals—and their prevalence increases with age, which may help to explain why elderly people are at higher risk of severe COVID-19.www.scientificamerican.com
