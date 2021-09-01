Asana (ASAN) Delivered Better Than Expected Q2, With Enterprise Customers Growing 111%

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) shares plunged nearly 11% after-hours after the video conferencing giant reported second-quarter results that left investors wanting more. The total revenue of $1,021.5 million, growing 54% year over year, was driven by new customers acquisition and expansion across existing customers. Q2 Revenue came above the consensus estimate of $990.96 million. The number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue grew 131% year over year, while the growth of customers with more than 10 employees was approximately 36%.