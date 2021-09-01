Cancel
Asana (ASAN) Delivered Better Than Expected Q2, With Enterprise Customers Growing 111%

 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of ($0.23), better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Quarterly revenue also beat the consensus estimate of $82.31 million, coming in at $89.5 million, which represents an increase of 72% year-over-year.

