Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots move WR N'Keal Harry to IR

By Sam Robinson
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZL6Y_0bjrbfuo00
Kris Craig/The Providence Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Patriots will begin their season without N’Keal Harry. They are placing the third-year wide receiver on IR, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets.

Harry, who reported to Patriots camp after requesting a trade this offseason, suffered a shoulder injury. Because the Patriots had Harry on their 53-man roster after cutdown day, he will be eligible to return by Week 4.

Bill Belichick said he expects Harry to contribute this season; the injury is not believed to be too serious. The 22nd-year Pats coach added that he did not discuss a trade with the once-disgruntled wideout’s agent. But New England will still begin its season without Harry, whose career has hit a crossroads of sorts after two unproductive slates.

The Pats have a new-look group of pass catchers that stand to minimize Harry’s role, having signed Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor to go with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Former UDFA Jakobi Meyers is also expected to play a major role in the Pats’ now-Mac Jones-led offense.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#New England#American Football#Wr N Keal Harry#Ir#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLWPRI

Dr. Paul Fadale Joins Sports Wrap to discuss N’Keal Harry’s shoulder injury, and more

(WPRI) – Dr. Paul Fadale from University Orthopedics joined Morey Hershgordon and Sunday Sports Wrap to discuss the latest injuries on the Patriots. Most notable, receiver N’Keal Harry’s shoulder injury he suffered on Thursday night in the second preseason game in Philadelphia. Harry laid out for a pass by QB Mac Jones that he dropped. When he felt to the ground, he landed on his left shoulder. After the game Harry was seen in a sling. Fadale provides his diagnosis and provides a timeline for his return.
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

N’Keal Harry Reportedly Out Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is going to miss the start of the season. Harry is expected to be sidelined for four weeks after he left last week’s preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a shoulder injury. Harry was hurt while sprawling out for a deep ball by quarterback Mac Jones just before halftime of New England’s 35-0 preseason victory on Thursday. Over the weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Harry is expected to be out around four weeks, which would keep him out until Week 2 of the regular season. The Patriots kick off the regular...
NFLaudacy.com

N'Keal Harry reportedly will go on injured reserve

As expected, the Patriots will not have N'Keal Harry the first few weeks of the season. According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, the Patriots will be placing the wide receiver on injured reserve. The report notes it won't be official Wednesday, but will be Thursday. This means he'll be out...
NFL985thesportshub.com

N’Keal Harry’s stay on IR expected to be short-lived

After naming wide receiver N’Keal Harry to the initial 53-man roster, the Patriots had the ability to place him on short-term injured reserve as he continues to recover from a shoulder issue. Reports indicate that his stay on IR will indeed be exactly that, short. Harry “should be back in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLaudacy.com

Rodney Harrison: I understand why Cam Newton was cut

Despite what Bill Belichick said and did at the quarterback position this summer, Rodney Harrison believed rookie Mac Jones was the right man for the job. Harrison was proved right this week with Cam Newton being released and therefore Jones becoming the starter. The former Patriots safety and now analyst for NBC Sports did admit Newton's release was surprising, but he understands it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy