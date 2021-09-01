Patriots move WR N'Keal Harry to IR

Kris Craig/The Providence Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Patriots will begin their season without N’Keal Harry. They are placing the third-year wide receiver on IR, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets.

Harry, who reported to Patriots camp after requesting a trade this offseason, suffered a shoulder injury. Because the Patriots had Harry on their 53-man roster after cutdown day, he will be eligible to return by Week 4.

Bill Belichick said he expects Harry to contribute this season; the injury is not believed to be too serious. The 22nd-year Pats coach added that he did not discuss a trade with the once-disgruntled wideout’s agent. But New England will still begin its season without Harry, whose career has hit a crossroads of sorts after two unproductive slates.

The Pats have a new-look group of pass catchers that stand to minimize Harry’s role, having signed Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor to go with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Former UDFA Jakobi Meyers is also expected to play a major role in the Pats’ now-Mac Jones-led offense.