The Cook County Vikings volleyball team opened the season in Esko on August 26. There were some instances of unsportsmanlike behavior from fans at that game. ISD 166 Activities Director Mitch Dorr says he hopes to use that as a teaching moment for fans going forward as fall sports seasons get underway. The Vikings volleyball team returns home to Pam Taylor Gymnasium tonight (Tuesday) to take on Proctor. The Vikings football team begins their season on Friday at Lyle Anderson Field against McGregor.