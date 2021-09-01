CM Punk, WWE reunion was likely never in the cards due to old ‘baggage’
WWE appears to have never really had a chance to be the place CM Punk returned to in pro wrestling. Punk debuted in All Elite Wrestling on Aug. 20 at the United Center in Chicago on “AEW Rampage” after leaving WWE and the industry in 2014. The three-time WWE heavyweight champion’s exit did not come on good terms, as he walked out shortly after the Royal Rumble citing burn out, injury, sickness and unhappiness with his creative direction.nypost.com
