‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum, Brian Dietzen Look Forward to ‘Exciting New Adventures’ in Behind the Scenes Snap
Today marks the first day of September. Currently, “NCIS” fans grow ever more impatient waiting for the season 19 premiere. However, thanks to “NCIS” star Brian Dietzen, fans have just received a little confirmation that the beloved medic duo, Dr. “Ducky” Mallard and Dr. Jimmy Palmer, reunite on the set of the beloved show this season. The Dr. Jimmy Palmer actor shared a photo of himself and fellow actor David McCallum sporting their iconic autopsy blues on his Instagram Wednesday.outsider.com
