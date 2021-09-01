Martina McBride Speaks Out About Women in Country Music During Hall of Fame Exhibit Grand Opening

Country star Martina McBride took the opportunity during her Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit grand opening to say a few words about women in country music.

The four-time CMA Vocalist of the Year winner spoke up about the way women are portrayed in country songs and the importance of getting radio airplay. And she underscored those views by posting a video to Instagram of her comments.

“If you weren’t able to join me in person at my @officialcmhof exhibit grand opening conversation and performance, you can watch it now on demand through the link in bio,” McBride wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Check it out on @officialcmhof YouTube channel and don’t forget to make plans to visit the exhibit!”

“It’s just something I felt strongly about,” McBride says in the video. “I always remember wanting to have songs that showed strength and portrayed women with dignity and respect. And then somebody said the crazy thing, that women don’t want to hear other women singing on the radio. Because I was like, ‘I wanna hear somebody singing about something I can relate to.’”

Martina McBride Exhibit Celebrates Singer’s Influence

McBride’s exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be open from July 30 through Aug. 7, 2022. It charts McBride’s trajectory from Kansas, where she performed in her family’s band, to country music stardom. The exhibit also explores McBride’s musical influence and legacy and celebrates her upcoming 30th anniversary as a recording artist.

“Martina McBride has been creating powerful, socially conscious country music for more than 25 years,” museum CEO Kyle Young said in a statement. “Her anthems of personal empowerment have addressed the challenges women face and contributed a much-needed perspective to the genre. The empathy at the core of her music informs her life offstage, where she advocates for female artists.”

McBride acknowledged that they’d postponed the exhibit’s planned opening date last year due to the pandemic. It was a tough decision, she said, but it was the right one.

It gave them “more time to plan and dig through my archive to find several truly special artifacts,” McBride said in a press release. “I’m excited to finally be able to let everyone see what we’ve created. Having an exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something I’ve had on my dream list for a long, long time. Being able to share moments and mementos from my life and career with my fans and country music fans from all over the world is both humbling and exciting. I’m so grateful to be a part of country music.”

Among the items on display are McBride’s CMA and ACM Awards; the ensemble she wore when performing in her family’s band; her high school yearbook; her wedding veil; the original manuscript for “Independence Day;” a letter from Dolly Parton; and the dress from the cover of her 2007 album, Wake Up Laughing.