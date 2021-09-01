Cancel
Theater & Dance

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE: ACCLAIMED CHOREOGRAPHERS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our fiscal year comes to a close, we are looking ahead to the bold season we have planned. FBP is thrilled to announce two acclaimed choreographers whose works will make their Rhode Island debut in the fall!. ANNABELLE LOPEZ OCHOA. World renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s groundbreaking works have...

Theater & Dancehollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: Preeti Vasudevan starts choreographic dialogues with her dance company

Photo: Dancers with Preeti Vasudevan’s Thresh recently performed at Lincoln Center. Photo courtesy of LC / Provided by official site. Preeti Vasudevan’s dance company, known as Thresh, melds together Indian dance traditions with western contemporary forms, creating a wholly unique set of choreographies that have been enticing audience members for several years. Recently Vasudevan presented some her newest works at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ Restart Stages celebration.
Yuma, AZYuma Daily Sun

Yuman accepted to New York ballet school

Still in high school, Mia Williams is about to take a big step forward in her goal of being a professional ballet dancer. That step takes the Yuman across the country to New York, where she has been accepted to attend the winter term of the School of American Ballet beginning this month.
Theater & Dancetowntopics.com

American Repertory Ballet Announces 2021-2022 Season

BACK ON STAGE: Annie Johnson, Shaye Firer, and Erikka Reenstierna-Cates in Amy Seiwert’s “World, Interrupted,” among the works planned for American Repertory Ballet’s upcoming season. (Photo by Eduardo Patino. NYC) American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has shared details of its 2021-2022 season under the new leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel.
Utah Statetheutahreview.com

Utah Arts Festival 2021: artÉmotion in collaboration with Ballet West set to premiere five dance commissions with live music

In the decade since the Utah Arts Festival added dance commissions to its chamber music and jazz world premieres, Ballet West artists have established stellar standards in the program. This year’s program (Aug. 27, 4:45 p.m., Festival Stage), however, takes the dance commissions to a new level, featuring more new works and artists than ever before and with live music accompanying each premiere.
Torrington, CTConnecticut Post

Nutmeg Ballet's 'Nutcracker' will be live at the Warner in December

TORRINGTON — “The Nutcracker,” a timeless holiday tradition, returns this winter when the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, an internationally recognized professional ballet training institution situated in downtown Torrington, returns to its hometown stage, the Warner Theatre. The conservatory will give two weekends of performances of its longstanding rendition of “The Nutcracker”...
Allegheny County, PAentertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Spin Doctors Perform at Hartwood; South Park Amphitheater Hosts Texture Ballet; Arts Festival on Walnut (Sun., 8/29/21)

1) The Spin Doctors will perform a free, outdoor concert at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater as part of the 2021 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series. The band, which formed in New York City, is arguably best known for the songs “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.” Both songs are from their debut album, 1991’s Pocket Full of Kryptonite. The album’s title, a reference to Superman’s weakness, comes from lyrics to the opening tune, “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues.” Jimmy Olsen, meanwhile, is Superman’s pal―except in this song when he tries to win over Lois Lane. Pocket Full of Kryptonite was a sleeper hit, not hitting the mainstream until 1992. As the ’90s progressed, some members quit, but the classic lineup reunited in 2001. Their latest album in 2013’s If the River Was Whiskey. Gene the Werewolf opens. 7:30 p.m. 4070 Middle Rd., Allison Park. (C.M.)
Theater & DanceWashingtonian.com

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s New Season Includes a Britney Spears Musical and a Celebration of DC Artists

Shakespeare Theatre Company recently announced its 2021–22 season, which includes productions of the Broadway-bound Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time and Thorton Wilder’s award-winning play Our Town. STC will also hold preseason productions of James Baldwin’s The Amen Corner and Georgetown University’s Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski.
Moviesthefashionistastories.com

''The Power of the Dog'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere Wrap-up

Sophie Hunter looked lovely wearing a white & red printed dress from the EMILIA WICKSTEAD RESORT 2022 collection. Benedict Cumberbatch kept things simple in a black two-piece suit. Swap that skinny tie out for a bow tie and add a printed pocket square, and this look will come to life.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
Baton Rouge, LAWest Side Journal

Auditions announced for BR Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet

The Baton Rouge Ballet is holding open auditions for young and talented dancers interested in joining the BRBT Youth Ballet. The Youth Ballet is a dynamic program that provides quality training for aspiring young dancers and historically, their mission has been to bring the art of ballet to community groups historically underserved in the arts with a summer tour of libraries, retirement centers and day camps. This past summer, the troupe was unable to rehearse let alone tour to any of these locations, so exciting new plans were laid for them.
Theater & Dancenorfolkwrenthamnews.com

FSPA Offers Pre-Professional Ballet Program

The Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) continues its successful Ballet Conservatory program under the direction of Cheryl Madeux. With pre-professional training, FSPA’s Ballet Conservatory offers classical ballet education of the highest quality. An extensive range of training and performance experiences provides exceptional opportunities for students of all ages and levels interested in the study of classical ballet. The FSPA Ballet curriculum is based on the foundations of the ABT National Training Curriculum. As of 2015, all teachers on FSPA’s Conservatory Track have been certified in the NTC program. Additionally, FSPA Academy, partnered with the virtual Massachusetts Public School TECCA, combines the flexibility of a virtual education with the practicality of a schoolroom, and can accommodate professional opportunities, rehearsal, and performance schedules for pre-professional students who wish to study at FSPA full-time.
Musicearmilk.com

5 standout artists performing at Boardmasters Festival this year

Following the past year’s hurdles, festivals are back on the horizon. This year will see the UK’s Cornish coast make way for the return of its renowned Boardmasters festival that combines the very best in live music and world-class surf action. Their full line up kicks off on Friday 13th...
Arizona StateGlendale Star

Ballet Arizona’s book club returns

Ballet Arizona launched its 2021-22 virtual book club with the mission of building community and appreciation for the incredible art form of dance. The club meets once per quarter via Zoom, and it started earlier this year. “We are so excited to welcome back this engaging and educational club,” said...
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

Ventana Ballet presents Hidden Strings

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ventana Ballet hosts an outdoor community gathering of arts, featuring food and drink from local establishments. Guests can stroll through the artisan market with pop-up shops and goodies available from local artists. VIP guests will receive a VIP goodie bag with small gifts from all the vendors. Also, guests can enjoy some pop-up performances from a special guest company.

