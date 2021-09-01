Adviser’s Corner: Union Daze

Hello Poetry Lovers! Whether you like it or not, we seem to be on the downhill of Summer, heading towards the colors of Fall. (My favorite season, actually!) The leaves on the trees painted in orange, red and yellow, the slight nip on the wind, the chance to take a vacation after the chaos of Summer, the return of the stouts and porters, and fresh hop beers to the breweries. I’m in! But enough about Fall! I want to spotlight one of my fellow Striped Water Poets. Her name is Cindy Hutchings, and I’ll let her tell you about herself, in her own words: