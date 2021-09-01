Cancel
Adviser’s Corner: Union Daze

washburnreview.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not your typical news story, but I wanted to provide you with some information about what’s happening in Student Media. First of all, THANK you to all of the terrific people who stopped by our tent today. Our mission was to increase the visibility of the Washburn Review app. It’s a little tricky because you must search “College News Source” for the app. When you first open the app, you then search for Washburn. You will want to pick a couple of the notifications so you don’t forget about checking us out.

washburnreview.org

Collegesuga.edu

Dean’s Corner, August 2021

We’re excited to welcome our amazing students back to campus this month! Our undergraduate program continues to grow, with 29 incoming BS and AB students, bringing our total number of undergraduate majors to 180. In August, 15 new PhD and MS students began studies in Ecology, bringing the graduate student population to 80 this semester. It has been wonderful to see new and familiar (masked) faces in the hallways, classrooms, and courtyard of the building. On August 26, we hosted our Welcome Back Ice Cream Social in the courtyard, with faculty, staff and students greeting each other in a masked and distanced outdoor forum.
Athens, OHthepostathens.com

Campbell’s Corner: Freshman syndrome as a sophomore

Last year was a transition for all of us: a transition to wearing masks, a transition to not seeing our friends and loved ones regularly and a transition to online work. The additional pressure of being a college freshman only made the transition that much more difficult for me. I...
Public Safetyraymondville-chronicle.com

The Sheriff’s Corner

Happy Wednesday everyone, I hope you are all enjoying your week so far. As you all know, all of our County schools are now in full swing. Please talk to your children about staying safe while in school. Reminding them daily will help to make it a habit for them. With the school year comes Friday Night Football, as well […]
Grand County, UTmoabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner

Hi Kids! It’s me again, Cosmo the Library Cat. The Grand County Public Library is open to the public again, but it has been really quiet in the mornings since you all started school. I’ve been taking some really long naps. Yaaaawwwn. But I really hope you’ll come to visit me in the afternoon when you’re done with your learning. Everyone knows the library has tons of books and movies, but don’t forget that the librarians have free snacks for you, too! Meow for now, friends!
Topeka, KSwashburnreview.org

Highlighting sophomore success

Last year was an incomparable year, as almost all classes were conducted online due to COVID-19. Most students telecommuted to classes using Zoom or some other video conferencing software. While it may have been a switch from the usual for most college students, it was the first and only year of college for now-sophomores.
Collegeswashburnreview.org

Valerie Mendoza leads students to a brighter future

At Washburn University, there are a few “success coaches” who exist to help students do better in their courses and simply feel better about themselves after a meeting. “We were just starting our third year of the program, and we keep doubling, so right now, we’re working with just over 200 students,” said Valerie Mendoza, the Title III Grant Project Director and one of the school’s success coaches. “As a freshman, a student might need to see a success coach more often, to work on things like time management or study skills or finding out where the counseling center is.”
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Troy, MIcandgnews.com

51st Troy Family Daze to return

TROY — The Troy community is preparing for the 51st annual Troy Family Daze celebration. The yearly celebration is designed to bring the Troy community together and recognize the people who make the city great. “This event has run for 51 years! It’s truly special,” Karen Greenwood, the chair of...
Auburn, WAauburnexaminer.com

Poetry Corner: September’s Poet Spotlight

Hello Poetry Lovers! Whether you like it or not, we seem to be on the downhill of Summer, heading towards the colors of Fall. (My favorite season, actually!) The leaves on the trees painted in orange, red and yellow, the slight nip on the wind, the chance to take a vacation after the chaos of Summer, the return of the stouts and porters, and fresh hop beers to the breweries. I’m in! But enough about Fall! I want to spotlight one of my fellow Striped Water Poets. Her name is Cindy Hutchings, and I’ll let her tell you about herself, in her own words:
EducationPauls Valley Daily Democrat

School 'daze' - but it will soon clear up

Before I go further, did you notice that last week I forgot to give the column a title – not sure how that slipped by me as I proof read before sending to the paper a number of times. This week’s title makes up for that a bit, I must have been in a daze, and that is not too hard to do when it gets to be 100 degrees by lunch time.
Skamokawa, WAwaheagle.com

Young spellers win prizes

A crowd turned out to watch kids compete in the annual Spelling Bee at the Skamokawa Grange on Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Grays River Grange and the Skamokawa Grange. Several members from the Cathlamet Woman's Club volunteered. There were eight children participating in the bee, with about...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Prayers for teachers and students

In recalling our school experiences, I hope we have positive memories. Some individuals, however, feel pain when they reflect on their schooling. One well-dressed man told me many years ago that visiting an elementary school gave him feelings of sadness because his learning disability had caused him to feel rejected during those years. Students have many dimensions, and I believe our schools sincerely attempt to help the whole person. I join all who pledge regular prayers for teachers and students this year. “Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you” (3 John 3:2a).
Huron, SDPlainsman

This is TIGER country

If you drive by Huron Tiger Stadium on Arizona Avenue, you’ll see a colorful “Huron Tigers” sign emblazoned on the fencing. This was a project by Vanya Wagemann’s senior homeroom at Huron High School. Students fit together diamond-shaped plastic pieces that were purchased to spell out the words using orange, white and black colors. They put the display together on the first day of school. “We started talking about this last year for a senior homeroom project, and we wanted to get it done right away this year,” said Wagemann, who teaches math courses at HHS.
Milwaukee, WImsoe.edu

Student Tell All

You’ve got questions, MSOE students have answers! A night for you to ask current students anything and everything to learn the ins and outs of college life. Led by Student Government Association.
Food & Drinkswashburnreview.org

Greek life hosts BBQ

Last week’s Greek barbeque night hosted many hungry attendees who reported that they were happy with the cooler temperatures and breeze, despite the overcast sky. Although most of the food ran out before attendance peaked, the atmosphere was still filled with positive vibes. Hundreds of determined and eager students recognized...
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

Campus Resources

Resources for Changemakers at University of Richmond. The Bonner Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) connects students, staff, faculty, and community stakeholders in social change efforts that value the knowledge and potential in our communities. Stop by in Advising Monday through Friday from 2:00-4:00 PM to learn more. Center for Student...
ApparelThe Daily Collegian

Professional attire closet provides students with free attire for career events

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Career Services' professional attire closet is a free service for students in need of professional clothing. Students and recent alumni can visit the closet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Bank of America Career Services Building to find professional clothing for career fairs, interviews, professional meetings or conferences. Students also can schedule an appointment to visit the closet weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the professional attire closet website.

