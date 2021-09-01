Adviser’s Corner: Union Daze
This is not your typical news story, but I wanted to provide you with some information about what’s happening in Student Media. First of all, THANK you to all of the terrific people who stopped by our tent today. Our mission was to increase the visibility of the Washburn Review app. It’s a little tricky because you must search “College News Source” for the app. When you first open the app, you then search for Washburn. You will want to pick a couple of the notifications so you don’t forget about checking us out.washburnreview.org
