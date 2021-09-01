Mesquite collects over 1,000 jars of PB&J for Spread the Love campaign
Mesquite, TX – September 1, 2021 – The City of Mesquite held a successful Spread the Love campaign this summer, collecting over 1,000 jars of peanut butter and jelly for Sharing Life Community Outreach. The Mesquite Fire Department collected over 700 jars of peanut butter and jelly alone. They also held an internal competition between their divisions, with the EMS/Training team winning and collecting over 300 jars.mesquite.bubblelife.com
