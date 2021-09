New York City’s pizza is so world famous that restaurants from coast to coast have done their best to match the quality and flavor that the Big Apple is known for. It is not possible to choose the best pizza spot in a city that is known for its fantastic pizza spots, you say? This may seem like quite the impossible task, but if anyone is up for it, it is me. I have done my fair share of tasting in America’s most densely populated city, and it was no easy task to narrow down the top contenders. It was, of course, quite the delicious task, so that made all of my efforts worthwhile. The next time you visit the big city, check out my favorite pizza restaurants in New York.