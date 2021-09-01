Irish Eddie Murphy’s laws

2002’s space-themed campfest “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” Film earned $7 million in worldwide box-office revenue during its theatrical release. This was against a budget of $100 million (per Box Office Mojo). The film’s spectacular box office failure was not due to moviegoers not being prepared for its outrageous (and then some) levels. Critics and audiences alike ranked the film highly. “The Adventures of Pluto Nash”One of the most poorly-reviewed movies Murphy ever appeared in (via Rotten Tomatoes). Stephen Hunter from The Washington Post wrote this article. “The result is something quite rare in professional show business: 1 1/2 hours of pure blankness. It’s there but it’s not there. It is but it isn’t. It has nothing to offer.”