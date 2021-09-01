Irish Eddie Murphy’s laws
“My mama’s a witch and daddy’s a sorcerer,” says Irish Eddie Murphy. He sits down outside the liquor store, stroking his beard. I offer coffee or Coke, but nope. “I’m going to get myself a couple of cans of raviolis. It’s sad, but I saw the 99-cent stuff, and I’m like, OK. Because I’ve got a $2 bill. I save $2 bills. They represent freedom and independence. Except the thing is, in 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed by nothing but hemp farmers! Jefferson, Adams, Washington? Hemp farmers!”www.sandiegoreader.com
Comments / 0