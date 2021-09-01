Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey Northwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 AM EDT Thursday. * At 842 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported widespread flooding in the warned area. Several river gauges are in flood, and numerous roads are closed. Avoid travel in this area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Delaware Water Gap, Sun Valley, Pocono Raceway, and Long Pond. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 314. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 97.