How NYCFC’s “Night Owl” Nickname Came to Be

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2019. It is being republished for technical reasons, with small updates. “HELL IS REAL.” If you’ve traveled southbound on I-71 toward Cincinnati in the last dozen years or so, you’re familiar with the phrase. Kentucky real estate developer Jimmy Harston has spent two decades installing billboards proclaiming that message (and more upbeat alternatives such as “JESUS IS REAL”) across the South and Midwest. Say what you want about these signs, but they leave an impression — so much so that the “HELL IS REAL” sign in Mt. Sterling about halfway between Columbus and Cincinnati has become a part of local iconography.