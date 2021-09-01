COVID-19 Cases Among Texas Public Schools Are the Highest They’ve Ever Been
School is back in session, and there are already more student COVID-19 cases than at any point last school year. Within the first couple weeks of classes, there have already been 20,256 reported cases among students in the Texas public school system. There have also been 7,488 cases of teachers that have tested positive for the coronavirus. This data is updated every Friday to include the data from the previous Monday through Sunday.103kkcn.com
