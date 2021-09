WASHINGTON -- There's a new environmental sheriff in town at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS): the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity. "In just the last few weeks, we have seen what climate change can do to the health of the American people," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a press briefing Monday morning. "Farmworkers in the fields and elderly people in sweltering apartments are dying from severe heat. Wildfires are choking people, wiping out entire towns, worsening the risks of the COVID 19 pandemic. Floods from a string of tropical storms have drowned people in the southeast, and in my home state of California, people's taps are running dry; reservoirs are vanishing. The alarm bells are ringing, and we can't afford to ignore them any longer."