Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Stargirl’ & More Fall TV Both Adults & Kids Will Love

Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something kids and adults will love? Here is a roundup of shows and films to check out on TV.

www.therogersvillereview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsters At Work#Stargirl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Movieswomansday.com

The 21 Best Serial Killer Movies to Watch All Year Round

There's something so fascinating about the desire people have to watch scary movies, especially movies about serial killers. In theory, it shouldn't be fun at all to intentionally scare oneself, but yet the horror film industry is thriving. Coltan Scrivner, a PhD candidate from the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development, told Health that he thinks people love to terrify themselves with these kinds of films because they're essentially building a survival kit of their own and thinking about how they, themselves would adapt to certain scenarios. "It's about trying to learn to predict the world around you," Scrivner said. "I think people who watch them a lot are learning how to deal with uncertainty and suspense and anxiety."
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

The Best Family-Friendly Programming to Watch This Fall

Snuggle up on the couch (and squeeze some quality family time in) with these expert-curated flicks and shows. From leaf-peeping to apple- and pumpkin-picking, autumn is filled with activities you and your kids can't help but look forward to year after year. But while the fall months are ideal for revisiting favorite family routines, it's also a perfect time to start new ones.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Loud House Movie’ On Netflix, Where Nickelodeon’s Large, Loud Family Takes A Trip Across the Pond

The Loud House has long been a staple on Nickelodeon. With five seasons, spin-offs, and graphic novel adaptations under the series’ belt, it only makes sense that the Loud family would get the big screen treatment, too. The Loud House Movie, now streaming on Netflix, sees the extra-large, extra-loud Loud clan travel across the pond to learn about their familial roots (and sing a song or two in the process).
Moviesromper.com

If Your Kid Loved "Coco" They'll Love These Movies

There are good cartoon movies and then there are great cartoon movies. Coco falls into the latter esteemed category of truly great, hit ya in the feels cartoon films. But if you and your children have watched Coco one thousand times (or, let’s be honest, more), you need an alternative that is that perfect marriage of heartfelt plotline and earworm songs, a movie like Coco, that is. Fortunately, there are lots of movies like Coco that’ll hit all the right notes.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Kids & Dog Lovers Are Falling in Love with 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

Paw Patrol comes to the big screen, delighting fans of all ages. Thanks to the popular Canadian Nickelodeon TV show, the Paw Patrol is well-known for keeping Adventure Bay safe. Ryder and his team of pups Skye, Rocky, Chase, Marshall, Zuma, and Rubble. In their first foray into the movies with Paramount Pictures, the team takes their show on the road to save Adventure City.
TV & VideosPopculture

Nickelodeon Making Live-Action Christmas Movie Based on Hit Animated Show

Nickelodeon is making a live-action movie adaptation of its hit cartoon The Loud House, and now fans can take a look at the cast. On Monday, Nickelodeon issued a press release detailing the project — A Loud House Christmas, expected to air in November. The lead role of Lincoln Loud will be played by Wolfgang Shaeffer.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Has Wrapped, Here's When We Could Actually See It On Netflix

Friends, it's already been well over a year since we were able to enjoy the small town drama endured by best friends Dana Sue, Helen, and Maddie on Sweet Magnolias Season 1. Though the romantic series was renewed way back in July 2020, the world had other plans when it came to the cast and crew being able to get into production. Luckily, the hit was finally able to wrap filming on Season 2 recently, and we now know when we might actually be able to see it return to Netflix.
TV SeriesThe Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: ‘Love and Monsters’ is a monster-apocalypse thriller

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. In “Love and Monsters” (2020, PG-13), an ordinary guy (Dylan O’Brien) leaves his underground bunker and braves the monster-infested world to reunite with the woman he loves (Jessica Henwick). This comic take on the monster-apocalypse thriller co-stars Michael Rooker and a small army of delightful, wildly creative giant insect monsters. (Hulu)
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Coromon looks like a love letter to monster taming games

Shown today at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD, Coromon harkens back to a different era of JRPG design. At a time where the Pokemon and Legend of Zelda games are continuing to expand into increasingly large and open worlds, there's something refreshing about Coromon's more contained approach to monster taming.
MoviesDavis Enterprise

‘Love and Monsters’: Quite a ride!

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt, Dan Ewing, Ellen Hollman. Rating: PG-13, for sci-fi violence and mild profanity. A movie with a title like this, is either going to be a lot of fun … or a stinker. Happily, the former is true. Director Michael Matthews’ audacious...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix movie Sweet Girl's big twist has the internet in shock

New Netflix movie Sweet Girl has a particularly surprising twist, and it has the internet reeling. Major spoilers to follow!. Sweet Girl stars Jason Momoa as a man named Ray on a revenge mission against a pharmaceutical company named BioPrime, after its business dealings leave his wife unable to get a life-saving cancer drug. What follows is an action-packed, violent undertaking to unravel the web surrounding BioPrime, with Ray's daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) along for the ride.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Glee and Modern Family stars team up for new Netflix movie series

Glee's Jane Lynch and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson have been added to the cast of a new family movie series by Netflix based on the New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean by Annie Barrows. Joining them are also Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Best 2000s Kids Movies

90s kids weren’t the only ones blessed with a childhood of cinematically superior proportions. Children of the Millennium grew up with a front row seat to the rise of Pixar, the dawn of the superhero film, and one of the last animated films to be drawn entirely by hand. Sign...
TV SeriesCollider

Why 'Monsters, Inc.' Fans Shouldn't Write Off 'Monsters at Work'

As Disney+ continues to grow its library of original content, audiences have been given many opportunities to revisit fan-favorite franchises in new and unexpected ways: MCU mini-series events highlighting secondary Marvel characters like Loki and WandaVision. A galaxy of new Star Wars stories surrounding an adorable Jedi youngling named Grogu. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Through its streaming platform, Disney has been able to explore and expand on beloved characters and stories in spin-off movies and shows that reliably generate internet buzz on a near-weekly basis. However, while franchise giants like The Mandalorian have become a huge phenomenon, a recent Disney+ original has somehow fallen under the radar, despite its ties to a Pixar classic.
Moviesdailydead.com

Class of 1981: THE MONSTER CLUB is Perfect Horror Movie Comfort Food for Monster Kids

I've worked remotely for more than 15 years, so the transition to pandemic life wasn't as jarring as it was for some, but even I wasn't mentally prepared for will likely be 2+ years of us being in lockdown. It's been a real struggle to watch anything that's super serious (I'm still waiting to see Relic!), and I've turned to some of my favorites as horror movie comfort food, including... The Monster Club!
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Stargirl Promotes Two, Doogie Kamealoha Trailer and More

Two of Stargirl‘s enemies will be sticking around: The CW drama has promoted Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski to series regulars for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Hopkins plays Lawrence “Crusher” Crock, aka Sportsmaster, who sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. Osmanski, meanwhile, portrays Paula Brooks/Tigress, who hunts the world’s most dangerous game: humans. The characters return in the Aug. 31 episode, making their first Season 2 appearance. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Chicago Med has tapped Michael Rady (Greek) to recur during Season 7 as a...
TV SeriesThe Ringer

An October Premier for ‘Succession’ and More Fall TV Previews

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Succession will be back in October for its third season (14:02) before previewing some other fall TV they’re excited for, like The Morning Show and Scenes From a Marriage (23:19). Then they talk about Netflix’s new series The Chair, which stars Sandra Oh as the chair of an English department (30:15).

Comments / 0

Community Policy