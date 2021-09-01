‘Monsters at Work,’ ‘Stargirl’ & More Fall TV Both Adults & Kids Will Love

There's something so fascinating about the desire people have to watch scary movies, especially movies about serial killers. In theory, it shouldn't be fun at all to intentionally scare oneself, but yet the horror film industry is thriving. Coltan Scrivner, a PhD candidate from the University of Chicago's Department of Comparative Human Development, told Health that he thinks people love to terrify themselves with these kinds of films because they're essentially building a survival kit of their own and thinking about how they, themselves would adapt to certain scenarios. "It's about trying to learn to predict the world around you," Scrivner said. "I think people who watch them a lot are learning how to deal with uncertainty and suspense and anxiety."