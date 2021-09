FAIRFAX, Va. - For some, the news of a readily available vaccine seemed like the long-awaited solution to the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed on today’s world. But the divisive, politically charged conversation surrounding vaccination has created a whole new set of problems, including some specific to the pest control industry. Select commercial clients, especially food processing plants, hospitals and assisted living facilities, are requiring that all technicians that enter their premises be vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, employers’ worries are increasing regarding unvaccinated employees and the health threats the Delta variant poses for team members, customers and the larger community.