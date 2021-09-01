Cancel
Economy

One Medical closes acquisition of senior-focused Iora Health

By Laura Lovett
mobihealthnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at the senior care space, One Medical, a hybrid primary care provider, has finally completed its purchase of tech-backed Medicare provider Iora Health for approximately $1.4 billion. This comes roughly three months after the companies made the deal public. As part of the terms, Iora Health shareholders will get...

