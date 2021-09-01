Cancel
Fraser, CO

Police oblige man asking to be arrested in suspected burglary

By McKenna Harford
skyhinews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who showed up to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department asking to be arrested is facing several charges for allegedly breaking into a Fraser home. On Aug. 22, a Fraser woman reported her home had been broken into and some of her personal property had been damaged or stolen. According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told police that she believed her former partner, Bradley Thorn, 32, was responsible.

