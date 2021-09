Those in search of a good wallet are not just looking for something practical – they also want something that looks good and stands the test of time. With this in mind, it’s worth splurging, because, let’s face it, a man’s wallet is like a woman’s handbag: a statement. While most men might wait for Santa to bring them a shiny new one at Christmas, it’s worth spending a few weeks perusing which bit of leather suits you most. Why? Well as we prove below, there’s “types” of wallets you’ll need to consider before thrusting one into your pocket.If you...