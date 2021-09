Candiace Dillard doesn’t plan on ever being cordial to Ashley Darby. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard has been clashing with Ashley Darby since her first season on the show. This is in spite of the fact that Candiace was introduced to the viewers as Ashley’s friend. But things really took a left after Candiace had some questions when Ashley suffered a miscarriage. She was also critical about Ashley continuing to drink alcohol after she said she would stop to increase the odds of getting pregnant again.