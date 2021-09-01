Dream A Little Dream

I went to bed a night or two ago having settled on an idea for my bi-weekly blog. Then I had a dream. You know how dreams are; they're usually all over the place. But this one was more focused than usual. I was wandering along the sidewalk of an unknown city when a theater crowd appeared. There was excitement in the air, so I headed for the box office to find out why. But without inquiring about the price, the seating, or the show generating the ruckus, I simply pulled out twice what I expected the ticket price to be. The attendant gave me the ticket with no change! I still didn't know what the show was, but at that price it must have been something important.