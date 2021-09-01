Former Cobb County commissioner, veteran flies Afghan refugees to U.S.

Bob Ott has served 12 years as Cobb County Commissioner, reached the rank of Captain while serving more than eight years in the Air Force, and has even flown full time for Delta for 31 years.

However, after nearly 40 years of flying, he recently found himself in uncharted territory, becoming involved in a mission to help get evacuees from Afghanistan to the United States safely.

“It’s rewarding," Ott said. "It makes you feel good that you can have a part and make a difference.”

According to the U.S. Department of Defense , a combination of public and private operations was responsible for evacuating more than 124,000 people from Afghanistan, including American citizens, third-country nationals, and Afghans designated by the Department of State. It comes as the U.S. decided to exit the country , which has seen criticism, scrutiny, and sacrifice .

"The military has their role, but when civilian companies like Delta step up, it helps the military out," Ott explained. "It helps the personnel in the military get the job done. It's a team effort."

The refugees travel from Qatar to Germany, where Ott pilots about 200 people to Washington, D.C. It's part of Delta's Civil Reserve Air Fleet initiative to work with the military to transport evacuees.

Ott said most planes are full, and there were very few English speakers on his flight.

"We had about eight or ten on the plane who spoke English," Ott said. "One was an interpreter for the green beret. He told his harrowing story of how he and his son spent six days changing their location every three hours to stay ahead of the Taliban.”

Ott also mentioned an aide to former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and a man from Atlanta, who told Ott he was in Atlanta for his brother's wedding.

"He goes, 'literally the whole thing fell apart overnight,'" Ott said. "He had spent four days in the line, waiting to get into the airport, and was confronted by the Taliban.”

Ott said passengers marveled at unfamiliar scenes of trees in Germany and lit up when they saw the bright lights of New York City en route to Washington, D.C.

"The most amazing thing was the kids," he added. "They were playing and laughing around, having a good time, coming up and looking in the cockpit. These kids will probably never remember the bad parts because now they’re over in the U.S. Consider they’re all little kids. They’re going to have a better life and opportunities they wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

In September, Ott has a full docket, scheduled to fly to Hawaii and Rome, among other locales. Yet, he said the importance of his work was not lost on the fact that the United States found itself just days away from the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

"It was a tragic day in our industry," Ott said. "I think anything we can do to remember those that met tragic ends that day, that’s important."

Delta is partnering with Miles4Migrants to help refugees and evacuees find safety. The airline will match up to 10 million miles donated through the end of the month.